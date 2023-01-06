Mercedes launches new AMG E53 convertible sports car in India at Rs 1.30 crore, check details

Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG E53 Cabriolet, a convertible luxury car in India at a price of Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). This is Mercedes-Benz's first launch of the year. Simply put, the E 53 Cabriolet is a two-door, four-seat convertible variant of the E 53 sedan.

From the front, the E 53 Cabriolet resembles the sedan; it, too, has the distinctive 'Panamericana grille' and muscular front bumpers that are hallmarks of previous AMG vehicles. The side profile of the E 53 Cabriolet is unremarkable, with a thin belt line and a somewhat unadorned appearance. The shiny chrome trim at the door's peak is yet another attractive design element. The two-door, drop-top profile, though, is what people seem to be most interested in.

The E 53 AMG comes standard with a wind-stop device called AIRCAP, which consists of a flap at the top of the windscreen that deploys automatically at high speeds to reduce wind noise. AMG Track Pace, an integrated system for managing racetracks that serves as a virtual race engineer, is also included. Furthermore, it has a Burmester premium surround sound system, a heated steering wheel, and 64 different colours of ambient lighting.

Also, READ: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG launched in India at Rs 12.85 lakh, claimed to deliver 26.6 km/kg mileage

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet, like the sedan version, is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine producing 435 horsepower and 520 Newton-metres of torque. It has a built-in starter generator that adds 21 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque. Also included are AMG's Ride Control+ air suspension and Dynamic Select driving modes.

The 9-speed automatic gearbox sends power to all four wheels, and the manufacturer claims a 0-to-100-metres time of 4.6 seconds for the Cabriolet. The maximum speed is restricted to 250 kph electrically.