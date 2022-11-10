Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury EV worth Rs 1.5 crore wrecked in accident, first high-end electric car crash

Photo: Team BHP

Mercedes-Benz introduced the brand-new EQS electric sedan to the Indian market some time back this year. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was there for the launch of the high-end electric car, and within a day, 300 orders had been placed from the Indian market. Its electric motor and feature-packed, plush interiors are largely responsible for its widespread acclaim. In India, though, the car's price tag exceeds Rs 1.55 crore.

As of late, Team-BHP has been sharing photos of a wrecked Mercedes-Benz EQS that occurred on the streets of Mumbai. As can be seen in the photo, the car's front end has been severely damaged. However, the incident's cause remains unclear.



Images show that the Mercedes-Benz EQS crashed into the roadside after failing to complete a lane change. The front bumper was missing and the car's front end was seriously damaged. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC is the first electric car produced by the German automaker's Indian subsidiary. Right now, India is the only place except Germany where the EQS is put together.

In terms of performance, the EQS is said to have a maximum range of 857 kilometres on a single charge, which is more than that of any other electric vehicle now available in the nation. The EQS's available battery pack has a capacity of 107.8 kWh. The maximum power and torque it can produce are 385 kW and 885 nm, respectively. The EQS can now accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, thanks to these stats.

With an aerodynamic drag coefficient of under 0.20, the Mercedes-Benz EQS easily takes the title of world's slipperiest automobile. As for proportions, it's 5216 millimetres in total length, 3210 millimetres in wheelbase, 1926 millimetres in width, and 1512 millimetres in height.

Around 3.4 seconds are needed for the EQS 580 to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour. Therefore, it is one of the quickest cars available in India. In addition to their high power output, electric cars are blazing quick. Because electric motors can generate power at any rotational speed, vehicle velocity may be considerably enhanced. A Mercedes-active Benz's collision avoidance system complements the standard airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control.