Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 EV launched in India at Rs 1.55 crore, claims over 857kms of range on a single charge

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580, the first high-end electric vehicle made in India, was released today at a price of 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). The EQS 580's cheap pricing, especially compared to the S Class luxury sedan, are largely attributable to the fact that it is locally assembled, a first for Mercedes outside of Germany. Mercedes-Benz has begun taking EQS 580 orders at Rs 25 lakh.

Mercedes unveiled the EQS 580 worldwide last year, and it is essentially the electric version of the S Class. With its zero-emission technology, high-end interior, and impressive performance, the EQS has a legitimate claim to being the finest luxury electric vehicle in the world.

Four motors, one for each axle, and a lithium-ion battery provide propulsion for the Mercedes EQS 580. According to Mercedes, the EQS 580 can go up to 857 kilometres on a single charge and has been certified by the ARAI. It boasts the greatest claimed range of any electric vehicle in India. With 523 bhp of peak power and 856 Nm of peak torque, it is also among the most powerful electric vehicles in India. Sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h takes around 4 seconds.

With its 200 kW DC charging capability, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is capable of being fully charged for 300 km in only 15 minutes at a fast charging station.

Mercedes EQS 580 provides a lot more value than simply its excellent driving characteristics. The high-end amenities that this vehicle offers are likely to pique a lot of people's curiosity. The AMG version of the Mercedes-Benz EQS was just introduced to the Indian market, and its most striking feature is the massive 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen. It's essentially the addition of three separate screens—one each for passengers and the driver. This screen is currently the biggest available for use in a vehicle. There are also massaging chairs, a high-end Burmester music system, and ambient lighting.

For sale in India, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will compete with high-end EVs like the Porsche Taycan EV and the Audi e-tron GT.