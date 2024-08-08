Twitter
'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

Imran Khan reveals Minissha Lamba had 'bruises all over' after filming sexual assault scene: 'I threw up, couldn't...'

This company becomes fastest carmaker in India to achieve 1 million sales, not Suzuki, Tata, it is...

7 amazing benefits of eating mangoes

8 best scooters for family

 9 Bollywood stars who received death threats

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet launched in India: Know prices, features, other details

The AMG GLC 43 coupe will be powered by a mild-hybrid 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which puts out 416hp of power and 500Nm of torque.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet launched in India: Know prices, features, other details
Mercedes-Benz India has launched the Mercedes CLE Cabriolet and AMG GLC 43 4Matic Coupe in the Indian market. The model was unveiled in July 2023 globally. 

For Rs 1.1 crore (ex-showroom), Mercedes-Benz India has added the CLE Cabriolet to its Indian lineup. This convertible model made its exclusive debut in India when it was globally released in July 2023.

A 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, mildly hybrid turbocharged petrol engine with 416 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque will power the AMG GLC 43 coupe. Mercedes boasts that the coupe has a top speed of 250 kph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 4.8 seconds. A 9-speed automatic gearbox is mated to it.

After the SL 55 Roadster and the E 53 Cabriolet, this is the third convertible model available in India. The Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform of Mercedes, which also serves as the foundation for the C-Class, is the basis for the CLE Cabriolet, which had its global debut in July 2023. The CLE's appearance is strikingly similar to that of the current E-Class coupe and cabriolet. It has a long hood and a big grille up front that resembles a shark's nose.

When it comes to the interior, the CLE shares a lot of similarities with the C-Class. Tonka brown/black, Power red/black, and black leather upholstery are the available options. There are two fabric colour possibilities for the soft top: red and black. The key features of the Cabriolet's 2+2 seating arrangement include a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch infotainment display in the portrait orientation.

AMG sports seats, an AMG Nappa leather steering wheel with paddles, digital LED lights, a tiltable infotainment screen, 19-inch AMG alloy wheels, a 710W Burmester 3D sound system with 17 speakers, AR navigation, a HUD display, a 360-degree camera, park assist, blind spot assist, and more are among the additional features. The soft has a 20-second opening and closing time and a segment first centre airbag.

