Meet woman who owns India’s most expensive SUV that even Mukesh Ambani doesn’t have, Rolls-Royce that costs…

Mukesh Ambani is Asia’s richest person and the Indian billionaire owns few of the most expensive cars in the country. The Ambani family’s massive ‘Jio garage’ in the Rs 15000 crore Antilia has a wide range of exotic cars that includes multiple Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Range Rover and even bulletproof Mercedes-Benz. Although the chairman of a Rs 15.88 trillion firm owns few of the most expensive SUVs, he still doesn’t have India’s most expensive SUV. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is the most expensive SUV in the country. Its price starts at Rs 12.25 crore and it can go up with customisations as per buyer’s demand. There are only a few owners of Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge in India including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. There are not many female owners of this super luxurious SUV in India and one of the first known female owners of Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV is Vratika Gupta.

Vratika Gupta is an entrepreneur and she is a proud owner of a yellow-coloured Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV. A student of NIFT and Pearl Academy of Fashion and professionally a fashion designer, Vratika Gupta is founder and CEO of Maison Sia, a luxury home decor store that brings décor brands to her homeland India. Before the beginning of Maison Sia, Vratika Gupta was associated as a designer and co-founder with several other companies.

Rolls-Royce SUV owned by Vratika Gupta gets minimal chrome and matte or satin finish yellow colour, which helps the car to get a luxurious look. Rolls-Royce gives the buyers a wide range of options to customise the car as per their choice. Under the hood, the ultra-luxurious SUV is powered by a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that produces 600 Bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. All four wheels receive power from an eight-speed automatic gearbox.