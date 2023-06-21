Meet Mahindra Armado, the armoured beast designed and built specially for Indian armed forces

Mahindra Armado

Mahindra Thar, Scorpio, Bolero are few of the names when it comes to our mind when talking about rugged SUVs. The Indian automaker is popular for making tough SUVs for different categories of buyers and to cater to the Indian army, Mahindra has started the delivery of India’s 1st Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle. The Mahindra Armado is designed, developed and built in India for our armed forces. The Armado is a light armoured specialist vehicle built for use by military and defence forces. It’s designed to be a modular type vehicle allowing for efficient maintenance and it can be upgraded or configured in the field for a wide variety of operational roles. The ALSV offers ballistic protection up to B7, STANAG Level II.

The ALSV provides protected mobility for the front, side and rear as per STANAG Level I Ballistics and Blast for four crewmembers with battle load having ample stowage space for arms and ammunition inside the crew compartment and additional 400 Kgs cargo load-carrying capacity. It can also be upgradable up to STANAG – II Ballistics.

The Mahindra ALSV’s key characteristics include the powerful 3.2 Lts, 215 HP multi-fuel diesel engine with 4/6 Speed Automatic Transmission, 4X4 with front and rear differential locks, 1,000 Kgs payload capacity, self-recovery winch, and high travel all-wheel independent suspension with central type inflation system.

The ALSV features a self-cleaning-type exhaust scavenging and air filtration system for extreme dusty climate, which makes it ideal for deserts. Its maximum speed is > 120 Kmph, and acceleration – 0 to 60 Kmph in 12 seconds; it has 30-degree gradability with parking brake holding capacity in full GVW, and 50 Kms run-flat system on all five wheels as per FINABEL standard.

The Mahindra ALSV’s variants include the 6 to 8-seater – Armored Protection Vehicle for Security; Light Armoured Ambulance; Command and Control Vehicle, Light Mortar 81/82mm Vehicle, Ammunition Carrier for Light Weapons.