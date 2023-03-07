Search icon
Meet Abhishek ‘Monty’ Agarwal, IIT Bombay alumnus, youngest owner of Rs 4 crore Mercedes Maybach S680 in India

Abhishek Agarwal is an IIT Bombay alumnus who is founder of luxury fashion house Purple Style Labs (PSL), his answer to LVMH.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 08:13 PM IST

Meet Abhishek ‘Monty’ Agarwal, youngest owner of Rs 4 crore Mercedes Maybach S680 in India | Photo: Instagram/ ViralBhayani

33-year-old businessman Abhishek ‘Monty’ Agarwal has become the youngest Indian to own the Mercedes Maybach S680 limited edition luxury car. Pics were posted of the young entrepreneur taking the keys of his swanky new wheels which is reportedly worth around Rs 4 crore by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. Here’s all you need to know about the youngest Mercedes Maybach owner in India.

 

 

Who is Abhishek ‘Monty’ Agarwal?

Agarwal is an IIT Bombay alumnus who is founder of luxury fashion house Purple Style Labs (PSL). His firm also owns the women’s designer label Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop. He founded the company in 2015. He got a funding of Rs 3 crore in 2016. Agarwal is reportedly an automobile enthusiast and a “luxury connoisseur”. 

He is also a former banker who has worked at the Deutsche Bank as an Equity Derivatives Structurer. Agarwal did his schooling from St Paul’s School. Despite being a fashion entrepreneur, he has not studied the field. 

Interestingly, he did BTech and MTech in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. At IIT Bombay, Agarwal held the highest student office of General Secretary Hostel Affairs, as per his LinkedIn profile. His personal interest as a shopper drove him to build a luxury label. He wants to build PSL as India’s version of the global fashion giant LVMH Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton.

