Mechanic modifies Maruti Suzuki Swift into 'Lamborghini' as gift for Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Repairman Nurul Haque in India transformed a used Maruti Suzuki Swift into a Lamborghini lookalike as a gift for Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 09:29 AM IST

Photo: ANI and Himanta Biswa Sarma/Twitter

Having transformed an old Maruti Suzuki Swift into a Lamborghini, Nurul Haque of the Karimganj district of Assam has travelled to Guwahati to present the car as a gift to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Auto mechanic and enthusiast Nurul Haque is responsible for transforming a used Maruti Suzuki Swift into a high-performance sports vehicle. He salvaged the vehicle's engine and transmission but replaced the carbon fibre shell with one made from metal sheets. He has also included the Lamborghini's trademark scissor doors onto his vehicle, although with manual hinges in place of the automated ones seen on the original. Himanta Biswa Sarma got a chance to drive this car after meeting Nurul Haque. 

The Assam CM reportedly requested that Nurul Haque drive the vehicle to Guwahati. Due to the extensive changes made to the vehicle, it may not be legal to drive on public roads without first being re-registered, passing a fitness test, and receiving permission from the relevant regional transport office (RTO). It is also illegal for insurance companies to cover customised vehicles, so driving one is risky and might get you in trouble with the law.

You may expect to see this customised Lamborghini displayed proudly at CM's home or workplace. Whether or not it can really be driven on roads, this vehicle exemplifies the perseverance and skill of a common auto technician in India and the spirit of the country as a whole.

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular hatchbacks on the market. It has helped boost Maruti Suzuki's sales. The current model of the Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by a 1.2-liter K12C dual jet dual VVT petrol engine producing 88 horsepower and 113 Nm of peak torque.

Also, READ: Mercedes-Benz GLB, Mercedes-Benz EQB launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

The engine may be paired with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automatic transmission. Swift's EPA-estimated fuel economy is 23.20 km/l for the manual gearbox, 23.76 km/l for the automatic, and 30.90 km/l for the compressed natural gas (CNG) model.

