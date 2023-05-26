McLaren Artura hybrid supercar launched in India at Rs 5.09 crore, gets top speed of 330 km/h

McLaren Artura

McLaren Automotive has launched the all-new McLaren Artura in India at Rs 5.09 crore (ex-showroom). Underpinned by the McLaren philosophy of super-lightweight engineering, the Artura is a distillation of every attribute inherent in a McLaren. It combines faster throttle response, lower emissions, and ability to run in pure EV mode, thanks to its electrified powertrain. The McLaren Artura has four powertrain modes, covering every driving requirement: E-mode, Comfort, Sport and Track. E-mode is the default for silent start-up and zero-emissions, fully-electric driving.

In Comfort mode, the V6 petrol engine runs in tandem with the E-motor, with maximum assistance for fuel saving. In Sport mode, the E-motor provides torque infill at lower revs, while the V6 targets maximum performance. Track mode delivers the same blend of hybridised power, with transmission software delivering faster shifts.

Following a highly successful first year in the Indian market, McLaren’s latest and 41st territory, McLaren is poised to introduce the Artura to its loyal customers and fans. This also indicates that McLaren has become a trusted destination for those seeking the ultimate in luxury supercars.

"We are thrilled to bring the all-new McLaren Artura to India, offering our customers the latest in automotive technology and design. Our impact in the Indian market in our first year has been outstanding, and we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with exceptional service and the ultimate driving experience," says Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, McLaren Automotive

The McLaren Artura is the first model to have the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which sets new standards for advanced, flexible chassis design and has been optimised for hybrid applications through bespoke battery compartment, domain-based ethernet electrical architecture, as well as electrical heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (eHVAC) system. The redesigned platform works in conjunction with a variety of weight-reduction measures to produce a class-leading lightest dry weight of 1,395kg and a DIN kerb weight of 1,498kg.

At the heart of the Artura's all-new powertrain is a lightweight 2,993cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, paired to a bespoke eight-speed transmission and a lithium-ion battery pack, which provides the supercar with instant torque and improved throttle response. The package generates a combined power output of 680PS (671 bhp) and 720 Nm of torque, which translates to a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 488PS per tonne. The Artura's top speed is electronically limited to 330km/h with 0-100km/h reached in just 3.0 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 8.3 seconds.

The Artura has full Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) capability and can be charged to an 80% level in just 2.5 hours. The battery pack can also harvest power from the combustion engine during driving, tailored to the driving mode selected. This solution provides the driver with a unique ability to enjoy the car in silent, pure EV mode with a range of up to 31km and a top speed of 130km/h.

The driving experience is enhanced through a new Digital Instrument Cluster mounted to the steering column, so it moves in conjunction with the steering wheel. The Artura is the most fuel-efficient McLaren ever produced, with a 104g/km CO2 emissions rating and a 4.6l/100km combined EU WLTP fuel consumption rating.