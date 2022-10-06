Massive offer on Ola S1 Pro e-scooter: Rs 10,000 discount extended till Diwali

As the festive season got underway, many auto manufacturers started to unveil fantastic offers. A significant price reduction on the Ola Electric S1 Pro scooter was just revealed as part of a festive sale. The price of the electric scooter was reduced by Rs 10,000, lowering from Rs 1.40 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh. This offer was previously valid through October 5 but has since been extended till Diwali due to the positive reaction.

Truly humbled — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2022

Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola, announced on Thursday that the discount would be extended till Diwali without mentioning a specific day. In addition to the Rs 10,000 cash discount, Ola is also providing a Rs 1,500 discount on its 5-year extended warranty, a reduced interest rate starting at 8.99 (down 2.2%), and no processing fees for loans for the S1 Pro.

In a different tweet, Aggarwal added that the firm is "planning something spectacular for the launch event this month."

Features of Ola S1 Pro

Move OS, which powers the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter, is expected to be updated to Move OS 3 on this year's Diwali. The electric scooter's battery has a 3.91 kWh capacity, allowing it to travel up to 181 kilometres and reach a top speed of 115 kmph. The scooter also includes a hill-climb assist feature, cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster, and numerous riding modes.

With its Move OS 2 operating system, users may examine vehicle statistics like charge state, range in all of the vehicle's modes, odometer reading, and more. They can also be compatible with Ola's "Companion" mobile application. Users can remotely lock and unlock the scooter using the app as well.