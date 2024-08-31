Maserati GranTurismo launched in India: Check price, features, design and more

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, left after 2 years without graduation, he is now…

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

'Morning, India': England great takes cheeky dig at Virat Kohli; compares his Test stats with Joe Root

Who is Dharmendra, IAS officer to replace Naresh Kumar as Delhi's Chief Secretary?

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Big UPDATE students need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, left after 2 years without graduation, he is now…

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, joined IIT Bombay, left after 2 years without graduation, he is now…

Ex-IND cricketer hits out at captain, coaches for ‘denting confidence of batters’, says ‘humein dhai din mein….’

Ex-IND cricketer hits out at captain, coaches for ‘denting confidence of batters’, says ‘humein dhai din mein….’

'Morning, India': England great takes cheeky dig at Virat Kohli; compares his Test stats with Joe Root

'Morning, India': England great takes cheeky dig at Virat Kohli; compares his Test stats with Joe Root

6 animals that reproduce without mating

6 animals that reproduce without mating

Indian movies re-releasing in cinemas this week

Indian movies re-releasing in cinemas this week

7 countries for Beer lovers

7 countries for Beer lovers

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome their baby on this date? Actress's maternity leave to end in...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome their baby on this date? Actress's maternity leave to end in...

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Maserati GranTurismo launched in India: Check price, features, design and more

Maserati has launched the latest supercar in two variants, Modena and Trofeo.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 03:57 PM IST

Maserati GranTurismo launched in India: Check price, features, design and more
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The wait is finally over as Italian car maker Maserati has launched the second-generation GranTurismo in India at a starting price of Rs 2.72 crore (ex-showroom). The company has launched the latest supercar in two variants, Modena and Trofeo. 

The Modena stands as the base variant, while the Trofeo, a higher variant comes with a price tag of Rs 2.90 crore (ex-showroom).

The latest model in the lineup shares a number of design elements with the predecessor MC20 supercar. Key features include a front grille that complements the company's chrome finish logo, along with LED headlights, stylishly paired with integrated DRLs.

Moreover, GranTurismo runs on 20-inch alloy wheels on the front and sports larger 21-inch rear wheels, adding a dash of elegance to its overall look.

This car boasts a multi-functional 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, along with an expansive 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster. It also features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the interiors.

It also supports wireless connectivity features, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The GranTurismo is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, producing power of 483 BHP and 600 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that the supercar is capable of doing 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.9 seconds. It can reach a maximum speed of 320 km/h.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Avani Lekhara scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to win 2 golds at Paralympics; Mona Agarwal wins bronze

Avani Lekhara scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to win 2 golds at Paralympics; Mona Agarwal wins bronze

'Morning, India': England great takes cheeky dig at Virat Kohli; compares his Test stats with Joe Root

'Morning, India': England great takes cheeky dig at Virat Kohli; compares his Test stats with Joe Root

Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

Not Beijing, this Indian city is new billionaire capital of Asia, its..

Not Beijing, this Indian city is new billionaire capital of Asia, its..

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets Rs 45900000 notices from two states for...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets Rs 45900000 notices from two states for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement