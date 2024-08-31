Maserati GranTurismo launched in India: Check price, features, design and more

Automobile
Maserati has launched the latest supercar in two variants, Modena and Trofeo.
The wait is finally over as Italian car maker Maserati has launched the second-generation GranTurismo in India at a starting price of Rs 2.72 crore (ex-showroom). The company has launched the latest supercar in two variants, Modena and Trofeo.
The Modena stands as the base variant, while the Trofeo, a higher variant comes with a price tag of Rs 2.90 crore (ex-showroom).
The latest model in the lineup shares a number of design elements with the predecessor MC20 supercar. Key features include a front grille that complements the company's chrome finish logo, along with LED headlights, stylishly paired with integrated DRLs.
Moreover, GranTurismo runs on 20-inch alloy wheels on the front and sports larger 21-inch rear wheels, adding a dash of elegance to its overall look.
This car boasts a multi-functional 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, along with an expansive 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster. It also features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the interiors.
It also supports wireless connectivity features, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The GranTurismo is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, producing power of 483 BHP and 600 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that the supercar is capable of doing 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.9 seconds. It can reach a maximum speed of 320 km/h.
