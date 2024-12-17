Codenamed Y17, the 7-seater model is expected to rival models like Tata Safari, MG Hector, Hyundai Alcazar, among others.

A review of the 5-seater Grand Vitara will reveal an overall positive outlook of the automobile in the market. Now, there are speculations that Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) might be preparing to launch a 7-seater version of its popular Grand Vitara. The company has already been making headlines with its announcement of e-Vitara, its first electric car, which it plans to introduce at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled in January.



Now, an Instagram page named “Motoring World” has caught a glimpse of a new model under the automobile brand, fully camouflaged. A common assumption may be that the spied model might be the e-Vitara itself, however the e-Vitara has a charging point that is located at the front panel. In the spied model, the automobile has it on its left side. In addition, the video shows a longer version of the original 5 seater, which further adds to the assumption that it may be the 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara, made to accommodate an additional row of seats.



The overall shape of the car, along with its window line and mirrors hint at the SUV being based on the Grand Vitara. Drawing comparisons to the e-Vitara, one can still see the shape of the connected taillamps which is similar to the design of the one on the electric version of the model. A look at its bumper shows centrally mounted air inlets, similar to the ones revealed in the e-Vitara model. Looking at the interior, though most of it is camouflaged, a large vertical screen can be seen faintly. However, the size of this screen appears to be bigger than the one in Grand Vitara and could be an upgrade to the new 10.25-inch system, replacing the previous 9-inch system. Also, this screen is seemingly integrated into the dashboard unit of the vehicle. Shapes of other features like the air conditioning vents appears to be unchanged. It is expected that the 7-seater model will carry forward the 1.5-litre engine, also present in the 5-seater version.



Codenamed Y17, the model is expected to begin at a base price of Rs. 15 lakh and enter the competitive automobile market to rival models like Tata Safari, MG Hector and Hyundai Alcazar, among others. Reports suggest that this model will be built completely in the country, with speculations pointing at the Kharkhoda plant in Haryana. If the reports stand true, we can expect the model to be running on the Indian streets next year itself.