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Maruti WagonR Flex Fuel: What’s price of India’s first ethanol car? Specs, mileage, and top features explained

Maruti Suzuki has launched its WagonR Flex Fuel in India for ₹7.24 lakh (ex-showroom) that can run on 100% ethanol (E100). The launch signals an important stride towards adopting alternative fuels in the Indian market.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 03:01 PM IST

Maruti WagonR Flex Fuel: What’s price of India’s first ethanol car? Specs, mileage, and top features explained
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Maruti Suzuki has launched its WagonR Flex Fuel in India for ₹7.24 lakh (ex-showroom) that can run on 100% ethanol (E100). The launch signals an important stride towards adopting alternative fuels in the Indian market.

India’s first E100-compatible passenger car

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the WagonR Flex Fuel starting at ₹7.24 lakh (ex-showroom), calling it India’s first 'passenger vehicle' that runs full on ethanol (E100) and backing the government’s drive towards cleaner fuels and less reliance on foreign crude imports by way of increased ethanol mixing. The model made its debut in its final form on June 4th, 2026, alongside Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Hardeep Singh Puri, coinciding with India’s growing ethanol blending program that goes beyond E20.

Based on WagonR ZXi+ with flex-fuel capability:

Based on the top-spec WagonR ZXi+ 1.2-litre petrol manual trim, the WagonR Flex Fuel supports multiple ethanol-petrol blends of E20 up to E85 and even E100. While the engine has been altered to handle more ethanol, Maruti hasn’t announced any specific performance figures (like power, torque, or mileage) for the variant. The emphasis appears to be on ‘cleaner fuel’, not ‘performance’.

Also read: Who is Deepti Sharma? India’s 28-year-old all-rounder, who destroyed Pakistan with 5/10 in Women T20 World Cup 2026

Exterior and interior design remain largely unchanged:

Looking at the outside of the WagonR Flex Fuel, you will hardly notice that it’s a different variant from the normal one, except for the 'Flex Fuel' badge at the rear. It retains its tall-boy design, huge grille, and boxy look. On the inside, nothing has changed as well. You will get the same dual-tone cabin, 7-inch touchscreen, steering control, and a 355-litre boot, which focuses on practicality.

 

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