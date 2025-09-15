Maruti Swift and Dzire prices drop by up to Rs 1.6 lakh ahead of festive season - Check new price list inside

Maruti Suzuki has slashed prices of its popular Swift and Dzire models by up to Rs 1.6 lakh following GST 2.0 reforms. The Swift gets up to Rs 1.06 lakh off, while the Dzire sees a reduction of up to Rs 87,000, making both compact cars more affordable for buyers ahead of the festive season.

In a significant move following the implementation of GST 2.0, Maruti Suzuki has announced substantial price reductions across its popular models, the Swift hatchback and the Dzire sedan. These cuts make both models more affordable, offering savings of up to Rs 1.6 lakh for customers.

Maruti Swift price reduction

The Maruti Swift hatchback has seen a price drop of up to Rs 1.06 lakh. This reduction makes the Swift an even more attractive option for buyers seeking a stylish and efficient compact car.

Maruti Dzire price reduction

Similarly, the Maruti Dzire sedan's prices have been slashed by up to Rs 87,000, depending on the variant. This move is expected to boost the sedan's appeal among family buyers and those looking for a budget-friendly option in the compact sedan segment.

Variant-wise price changes

Maruti Swift: The price reduction varies across different variants, with the top-end variants seeing the maximum price cut.

Maruti Dzire: The Dzire's price drop also varies by variant, with the base models experiencing a slightly lower reduction compared to the higher-end variants.

Effective date

These revised prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025, aligning with the official implementation of the new GST rates.

Maruti Suzuki's decision to pass on the benefits of the GST 2.0 reforms to customers through significant price reductions is a welcome move. With the festive season approaching, these price cuts make the Swift and Dzire even more appealing to potential buyers.

