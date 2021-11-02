Maruti Suzuki to launch new model of this car with new engine, bookings open

If you're looking to buy a car that gives top mileage on Diwali, there is good news for you. Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new version of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio on November 10. This car was being awaited for a long time and now the company has started booking this car on the occasion of Dhanteras.

According to the company, the production of the new Celerio car has started at the Manesar plant in Haryana. It also said that the new version of Celerio can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. For this, you have to book by visiting the official website of Maruti Suzuki https://www.marutisuzuki.com/. Apart from this, booking of the car can also be done from authorized Maruti showrooms.

The company claims that this is the country's highest mileage petrol car. As per the company, Celerio gives excellent mileage of up to 26 kmpl. In the market, this car is going to compete with Datsun Go, Tata Tiago and Hyundai Santro.

Features like Bluetooth entertainment system, steering mounted audio controls, adjustable seat height, power windows and manual AC are offered by the company in the current model of Celerio. The new model of Celerio will be bigger than the current model, which will give you more space than before. The new model comes with great looks.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India said that Celerio is being well-liked. He said that with its launch, this car has made a good hold in the market. Now with the new petrol engine, exclusive design and segment-first features, the new model of Celerio will once again bring excitement to the compact segment.