Viral video: Solo rower gets surrounded by Atlantic whales, see what happens next

Mukesh Ambani slips to 12th spot in world's richest people in 2024 list, he was overtaken by…; check updated list here

Meet Rakshitha Raju, first Indian female athlete in 1500m race at Paris Paralympics 2024

After 'joker' remark on Prabhas, Arshad Warsi calls dubbed south Indian films 'time pass' in old clip: Rajinikanth is...

Maruti Suzuki to launch 3 new electric cars in India soon; know everything about upcoming EV models

Automobile

Maruti Suzuki to launch 3 new electric cars in India soon; know everything about upcoming EV models

As per reports, Maruti Suzuki is looking ahead and making plans to roll out three different kinds of electric vehicles in the upcoming years. They're eyeing a diverse line-up, including a hatchback, an SUV, and an MPV.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 07:45 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki to launch 3 new electric cars in India soon; know everything about upcoming EV models
Maruti Suzuki, the renowned car manufacturer, is gearing up to broaden its electric vehicle (EV) lineup in the Indian market. This strategic move is set to introduce a range of new electric cars to cater to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable transportation options.

As per reports, Maruti Suzuki is looking ahead and making plans to roll out three different kinds of electric vehicles in the upcoming years. They're eyeing a diverse line-up, including a hatchback, an SUV and an MPV.

Maruti Suzuki eVX

Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle (EV), the eVX, is expected to launch in early 2025. The vehicle was already showcased last year during the Auto Expo. The mid-size SUV internally codenamed Suzuki YY8, is poised to compete with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Curvv EV.

The eVX, a compact crossover SUV is expected to come with a high-end interior design, LED lights, and newly designed, swanky alloy wheels. It's expected to have a range of up to 500 km on a single charge. Moreover, there will be two battery options available, a 40 kWh battery for those who prioritize efficiency and cost-saving, and a 60 kWh one for those wanting a longer range.

Maruti Suzuki eWX

This car falls into the hatchback class and is expected to be amongst the most affordable electric options from this company's lineup. The vehicle was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show.

The car is expected to be loaded with high-tech advancements and modern features. These include wireless charging, an exceptional infotainment system that offers wireless connectivity with the car, and automatic climate control.

It is expected to launch in the mid of 2026 or the start of 2027. Once it hits the market, the eWX will rival with Tata's top electric models, the Tiago EV and Punch EV.

Maruti Electric MPV

The car manufacturer is currently working on an Electric MPV. Internally codenamed YMC, the much-anticipated release of the Electric MPV is expected to be by September 2026. This MPV is based on the same Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) platform and will share critical components like the battery pack and drivetrain with the eVX SUV. It is expected to be smaller than the eVX in dimensions. 

