Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Hyundai offering massive discounts this Diwali: Check best deals here

This Diwali, top manufacturers like Tata, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are providing steep discounts and other incentives to their customers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 08:18 PM IST

Photo: Hyundai Kona

Customers may save up to Rs 1 lakh in cash on popular models from prominent manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Hyundai this Diwali. Every major carmaker is offering October specials. As a result of cash bonuses, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts, buyers can claim these savings. Take a look at some of the best deals on automobiles available this Diwali.

Maruti Suzuki's top deals

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
For the month of October, Maruti Suzuki is offering a rebate of Rs 52,000 on Dzire AMT models. Meanwhile, versions with manual transmissions are Rs 17,000 cheaper.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
S Presso high-riding hatchback with a manual gearbox is at a discount of Rs 56,000. In the meanwhile, the S Presso AMT models may save a grand total of Rs 46,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift
A total of Rs 47,000 in discounts are available for the month of October on Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT models, and a total of Rs 30,000 on Maruti Suzuki Swift manual models.

Tata's top deals

Tata Nexon
The Tata Nexon, one of Tata Motors' most popular vehicles, is now eligible for discount of  Rs 20,000. 

Tata Tigor
The Tata Tigor petrol model is the only one eligible for the maximum Rs 23,000 discount.

Tata Harrier
There are discounts available on the brand's 5-seater midsize SUV up to Rs 40,000. 

Tata Safari
You may save up to Rs 40,000 by purchasing the Tata Safari, the company's flagship offering. 

Hyundai's top deals

Hyundai Kona Electric
Prices for the Hyundai Kona, a plug-in hybrid small SUV, start at Rs 23.84 lakh and go up to Rs 24.03 lakh on cardekho.com, where you can also find deals like a Rs 1 lakh cash discount.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Cash discounts of up to Rs 35,000 is available on the Turbo trim of the Grand i10 Nios.

Hyundai i20
This Diwali, the Hyundai i20 is being sold with discounts of up to Rs 20,000. Only the Magna and Sportz trim are eligible for these discounts.

Hyundai Aura
The Grand i10 Nios compact-sedan receives the largest rebate, at Rs 33,000, for the CNG model, while the other models get rebates of up to Rs 18,000.

