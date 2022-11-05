Maruti Suzuki Swift, Wagon R Dzire available with up to Rs 57,000 discount, check November deals

Photo: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, has had a successful festive season in terms of unit sales last month. But that's not something the Indian carmaker wants to be confined to. Maruti Suzuki is providing discounts of up to Rs 57,000 across its Arena range for November in an effort to increase sales. In addition to cash and corporate discounts, the offerings also feature an exchange bonus. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Alto 800, Celerio, S Presso, Wagon R, Dzire, and Swift are all eligible for the discount, as reported by Autocar. This time around, the carmaker has maintained discounts on a selection of CNG vehicles as well.

Maruti Suzuki S Presso

This month, buyers of manual-transmission Maruti Suzuki S Pressos may take advantage of a total savings of Rs 56,000 thanks to cash discounts totaling Rs 35,000, corporate discounts totaling Rs 6,000, and exchange incentives totaling Rs 15,000. The S Presso AMT variant, however, saves its owner a grand total of Rs 46,000. In addition to the aforementioned, the S Presso CNG is discounted by Rs 35,000 in total, comprised of cash discounts in the amount of Rs 20,000 and exchange incentives in the amount of Rs 15,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

A total of Rs 32,000 in discounts and bonuses are available for the AMT models of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. This sum is comprised of cash discounts of Rs 15,000, corporate discounts of Rs 7,000, and exchange incentives of Rs 10,000. In the meanwhile, the manual-transmission models are Rs 17,000 cheaper.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXi and ZXi+ manual models are eligible for a discount of Rs 41,000. Money savings of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 6,000, and an exchange incentive of Rs 15,000. Discounts of Rs 31,000 are applied to the LXi and VXi, two more manual variants. CNG and AMT Wagon R models, on the other hand, save Rs 40,000 and Rs 21,000, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki is offering a total discount of Rs 56,000 on the mid-range VXi manual variant of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, including cash discounts of Rs 35,000, corporate discounts of Rs 6,000, and exchange incentives of Rs 15,000. All other manual Celerio versions are now discounted by Rs 41,000.

The monetary savings amount to Rs 20,000, there are corporate benefits of Rs 6,000, and there is an exchange incentive worth Rs. Total discounts for the hatchback come to Rs 21,000 for the AMT models and Rs 25,000 for the CNG models.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Both the automatic and manual versions of the Maruti Suzuki Swift get access to the whole Rs 30,000 in discounts. There is now a Rs 8,000 price cut on the Swift CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 offers savings of up to Rs 36,000 for the higher trim levels, but only up to Rs 11,000 for the base model. The CNG version of the affordable hatchback is also discounted by Rs 30,000 by the manufacturer.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The newly introduced Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a budget hatchback, and the manual transmission models are now Rs 57,000 cheaper. There are also corporate benefits and cash discounts totaling Rs 35,000. Both the company's incentive of 7,000 and the exchange bonus of 15,000 add up to a total savings of 22,000. This offer is available only on AMT variants of the Alto K10.