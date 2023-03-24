Search icon
Maruti Suzuki Swift, Wagon R, Brezza and others to get expensive from April 1

Already several automakers, including Honda Cars, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp, have announced an increase in prices from April.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it will increase prices of its model range in April to partially offset the impact of "overall inflation and regulatory requirements". The auto major, however, did not share the quantum of the price hike it intends to implement from next month.

The company continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and regulatory requirements, the automaker said in a regulatory filing.

While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase, it added.

The company has planned this price increase in April, 2023, which shall vary across models, Maruti Suzuki India stated. Already several automakers, including Honda Cars, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp, have announced an increase in prices from April.

The Indian automobile industry is currently working to make their products meet the second phase of BSVI emission norms. From April 1, vehicles will need to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels.

The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards, such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions.

Photos: From Virat Kohli , Hardik Pandya to KL Rahul; these cricketers married Bollywood actresses
Aashram's Babita aka Tridha Choudhury sizzles in hot and bold outfits
Happy Chocolate Day: From Kumar Gaurav and Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, a look at Bollywood's OG chocolate boys
Chai lover? Here are 4 reasons why you should not have tea on empty stomach
Masaba Gupta's barfi pink lehenga worth RS 2.5 lakh, designed by herself
