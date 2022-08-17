Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched in India at Rs 7.77 lakh, claimed to deliver 30.9km/kg mileage

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is here. Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the Swift S-CNG model in India. Over the past few years, Maruti Suzuki has launched CNG variants of its other popular cars including Alto, Dzire, WagonR, Ertiga, Celario and Eeco. This time, the company has also launched the CNG variant of one of the most popular hatchbacks in the country. Although CNG prices have seen a sharp rise in prices, it is still a cheaper fuel for cars as compared to petrol/diesel. The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG will only be available in VXI and ZXI variants at a starting price of Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom). For context, the non-CNG variant of the Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced at Rs 6.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG is powered by the popular 1.2L K-series engine that makes 77.49 PS of max power at 6000 rpm and 98.5 Nm of peak torque at 4300 rpm. Maruti Suzuki claims that the CNG variant of the Swift is capable of returning a mileage of 30.9 km/kg.

The company has installed dual Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system to ensure optimal air-fuel ratio. In addition to this, the company has used stainless steel pipes to avoid corrosion. The integrated wire harnesses eliminate short-circuits and a microswitch that shuts off the vehicle while CNG filling is ongoing. The suspension has also been adjusted to handle the extra weight and keep the car balanced.

Introducing the Swift S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Brand Swift needs no introduction and the iconic sporty hatchback is now available with proven & tested company-fitted Maruti Suzuki S-CNG technology. After enthralling over 26 lakh Swift lovers with its performance, styling and road presence, Swift is now available with S-CNG to delight customers with its incredible fuel efficiency of 30.90 Km/kg#. This will be the 9th model in our portfolio with CNG offering, strengthening our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment. Swift has carved a niche for itself in the hearts and minds of the customers, it has continuously evolved and has maintained its persona as the most successful hatchback in the Indian market. The Swift S-CNG is the right proposition for customers, looking for a peppy yet economical city drive.”