Maruti Suzuki Swift, Celerio, Dzire available up to Rs 55,000 discount: Check details

File Photo

Maruti Suzuki is India's biggest carmaker. For the month of September, the automaker is giving exceptionally appealing discounts throughout its entire product line. Models bought through the company's Arena retail outlets are eligible for up to Rs 55,000 in discounts.

Also, READ: After Cyrus Mistry’s tragic death, Nitin Gadkari slams faulty project reports for road accidents

The offers, which include corporate discounts and exchange incentives, are available for all four of those vehicles (Wagon R, S Presso, Swift, and Dzire). Arena's CNG range, the Ertiga, as well as some of their newer models, such as the Brezza and the Alto K10, are unfortunately not featured in this month's offer.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Even though it is a small vehicle, this micro-SUV has received a good response from buyers. In the form of an exchange bonus and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000, purchasing it this month will save you up to Rs 15,000. In addition, you may get a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 when you buy this vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

One of the most popular cars among enthusiasts is the Maruti Suzuki Swift. Swifts may now be purchased with a 1.2-litre, 90-horsepower petrol engine. There is now a corporate incentive of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, and a cash benefit of up to Rs 35,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is also now on sale, with savings similar to those seen on the hatchback models. Up to Rs 35,000 in cash benefits are available when purchasing a Dzire, and there is also a sizable exchange incentive of Rs 10,000. This month, businesses may get a discount of Rs 4,000 when they buy a new Dzire.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The Eeco, is also on sale this month. Along with the exchange incentive of Rs 10,000 and the corporate discount of Rs 5,000, an initial cash benefit of Rs 10,000 is being given.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The Alto 800 gets in cash discount of Rs 10,000, and there will also be an exchange incentive of Rs 10,000. The purchase also qualifies for a Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

There is now a discount of Rs 30,000 on the newest hatchback from the country's leading automaker, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. This discount is comprised of a cash benefit of Rs 10,000, an exchange incentive of Rs 15,000, and a corporate advantage of Rs 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of the best-selling vehicle in the nation, and it can be purchased with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000, and an upfront cash benefit of up to Rs 15,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The latest generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a cash discount of Rs 35,000 on the hatchback, plus a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and an exchange incentive of Rs 15,000.