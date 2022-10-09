Maruti Suzuki S-Cross removed from official website, sparks launch rumours of new model

The original Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was introduced all the way back in 2015 and was equipped with 1.6L and 1.3L diesel engines initially.

The removal of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross from the official NEXA website is a clear indication that it has been quietly phased out of the Indian market. After this update, the NEXA lineup will include the Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz, XL6, and Grand Vitara. After the Grand Vitara's debut, it was widely expected that it would succeed the S-Cross as Maruti Suzuki's flagship model in India.

Also, READ: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara imagined as thrilling modified SUV, features dark theme

The original Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was introduced all the way back in 2015, making it a full generation later. It was designed to compete with vehicles like the Hyundai Creta and the Renault Duster and was equipped with 1.6L and 1.3L diesel engines initially. But the 1.6-liter diesel engine was quickly phased out by the corporation in 2017. In its current iteration, the S-Cross could be had with a 1.4-litre mild-hybrid powertrain.

After the introduction of the Grand Vitara, it seemed obvious that the S-Cross would be discontinued in India, but an official declaration from Maruti Suzuki on the matter was still anticipated. However, the business chose to quietly stop offering the crossover in the domestic market.

Maruti Suzuki introduced the all-new S-Cross to the European market in the year 2021. As the latest vehicle from the business, the Grand Vitara, is more costly than the s-cross, this creates a void in the company's portfolio in the Indian Market, which has led to widespread speculation that Maruti Suzuki may bring the new S-Cross to India.