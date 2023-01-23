Maruti Suzuki recalls over 11,000 Grand Vitara SUVs, reason inside

Maruti Suzuki, the largest automaker in India, revealed on Monday that it has recalled 11,177 Grand Vitara vehicles that were manufactured between August 8 and November 15, 2022, to fix a possible defect in the rear seat belt mounting brackets.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear seat belt mounting brackets which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run and impact its functionality," it stated.

Vehicle owners will be receiving communication from the company-authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the affected parts, free of cost, it said.

(Also Read: Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta layoffs: Nearly 50,000 job cuts in tech industry)

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear seat belt mounting brackets (“Parts"), which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run and impact its functionality. Vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the affected parts, free of cost.”

This occurs just before Maruti Suzuki is scheduled to release its December quarter results on January 24, 2023.

In December 2022, Maruti Suzuki India recorded a reduction in total wholesales of about 9% to 1,39,347 units from 1,53,149 units in the prior year.

Last week, the auto major announced that it was recalling 17,362 units of models like Alto K10, Brezza and Baleno to inspect and replace faulty airbag controllers.

The affected models -- Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara -- were manufactured between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023.

(with inputs from PTI)