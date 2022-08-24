Maruti Suzuki recalling this car model over possible airbag defect

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has said that it is recalling Dzire Tour S cars over possible defects in the Airbag Control Unit. The company will replace the Airbag Control Unit free of cost in the Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S cars that may have the defect. The number of Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S cars that the company is recalling is 166. The cars that are being recalled have been manufactured between 6th August 2022 to 16th August 2022. The automaker suspects that there is a possible defect in the Airbag Control Unit, which in rare cases might result in malfunctioning during deployment.

"Customers of suspected vehicles are advised not to drive/use the vehicle till the Airbag Control Unit is replaced," Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for the replacement of the defective Airbag Control Unit.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S buyers can also visit the `Imp Customer Info` section on the Company website and fill in their vehicle chassis number (MA3 followed by a 14-digit alphanumeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard. For those who are unaware, the chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.

Maruti Suzuki is currently gearing up to launch the new Grand Vitara SUV in India. The hybrid SUV was unveiled by the company last month and it is expected to go on sale in the country during the festive season.

(With inputs from ANI)