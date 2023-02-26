Search icon
Maruti Suzuki rebadged Innova Hycross likely to launch in early 2024

In all likelihood, the new C-MPV will be the first Maruti vehicle in India to include the full ADAS safety package.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki rebadged Innova Hycross likely to launch in early 2024
Representational Image

Toyota Innova Hycross MPV, which was recently launched, will soon be available in the Indian market under the Maruti Suzuki brand. It is anticipated that similar drivetrain choices for the Innova Hycross will be made available to customers of this new MPV, since the two vehicles will share their platforms.  The Maruti Suzuki version of the Toyota Innova Hycross MPV is expected to be released somewhere between late 2023 and early 2024.

It is anticipated that the Maruti MPV will be the flagship model of the brand and that it would be marketed via the NEXA dealership network because of this. It will be the first Maruti vehicle to be available with an ADAS safety package.

Cars like the Innova, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, and others would face serious competition once it hits the market in India. The new MPV will ride on the TNGA-C platform and be powered by either a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 2.0-liter powerful hybrid engine.

Although the robust hybrid engine produces a whopping 186 PS and 206 Nm of combined power and torque, the other engine option produces a maximum of 174 PS and 205 Nm. Both of these engines will be available only with automatic transmissions.

The MPV will have a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, and a digital driver's display in addition to a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and dual-zone temperature control on the inside. Together with advanced driver assistance systems, it will probably come standard with traction and stability controls, a full complement of airbags, and both front and rear parking sensors.

Also READ: Tata Nexon, Altroz to get larger 10-inch infotainment system, details here

It is anticipated that the brand would set the base price of this new MPV at Rs 18-20 lakh, while the company has not yet commented on the formal launch timetable of the vehicle. There is still a lack of information, and that includes the available customization possibilities.

