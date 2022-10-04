Maruti Suzuki offering festive discounts up to Rs 56,000 on Dzire, Swift, Alto K10: Details here

Photo: Maruti Suzuki

To celebrate the upcoming festive period, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to approximately Rs 56,000 on a number of its automobile models. The Arena showrooms are selling cars at discounted prices this month, thanks to an announcement by India's top automaker. According to Autocar, the offers covers the vast majority of Arena vehicles, CNG models included. Discounts are provided via its corporate, cash, and exchange incentive programmes.

Also, READ: Audi R8 V10 GT RWD limited edition supercar unveiled, pays tribute to first Audi R8

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki is now providing incentives of Rs 52,000 on AMT versions of the Dzire this month. These incentives include cash discounts of Rs 35,000, corporate discounts of Rs 7,000, and exchange bonuses of Rs 10,000. In the meanwhile, its manual transmission models are Rs 17,000 cheaper.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Cash discounts of Rs 35,000, corporate discounts of Rs 6,000, and exchange incentives of Rs 15,000 bring the total discount for the S Presso high-riding hatchback with a manual transmission to Rs 56,000. Meanwhile, a total savings of Rs 46,000 is available for the S Presso AMT models.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

For the month of October, the automatic transmission (AMT) versions of the Maruti Suzuki Swift are eligible for total benefits of Rs 47,000, while the manual transmission variants of the Swift are eligible for total benefits worth Rs 30,000.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

In the month of October, there will be a total discount of Rs 36,000 applied to the Alto 800. On the other hand, the lowest trim level will only enjoy advantages of up to Rs 11,000 while the higher trim levels would receive savings of up to Rs 36,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The manual versions of the Celerio are eligible for a total discount of Rs 51,000 from Maruti Suzuki, which is comprised of cash discounts totaling Rs 30,000, corporate discounts amounting to Rs 6,000, and exchange incentives totaling Rs 15,000. On the other hand, hatchbacks with automatic transmissions save Rs 41,000. The Celerio CNG has also been marked down by Rs 10,000 in price.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R

The Maruti Suzuki is offered with a choice of two economical petrol cars (1.0 and 1.2 litres) that include Dualjet technology. Wagon R purchasers may save Rs 31,000 on either the manual or automatic transmission models. In addition, Maruti is providing price cuts of Rs 15,000. for the base model of the Wagon R CNG and Rs 5000 for the top-tier variant.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Discounts of Rs 39,500 are being offered on both the automatic and manual versions of the newly released Alto K10 budget hatchback. This includes corporate rewards of Rs 7,000 cash discounts worth Rs 17,500 and exchange bonuses worth Rs 15,000.