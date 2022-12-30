Maruti Suzuki launches S-Presso Xtra Edition with stylish exterior and interior add-ons, check details

Maruti Suzuki, the Indian automaker, has released a limited edition version of its S-Presso model. Dubbed the Xtra edition, the new variant comes with a range of exterior and interior enhancements that are part of a dealer-level styling kit. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra has a starting price of INR 425,000 and is expected to be based on the top-spec VXI+ variant. While no official pricing has been announced, the company is expected to release details in the coming days.

Externally, the S-Presso Xtra features a front skid plate, door cladding, and wheel arch cladding, giving it a more rugged appearance. The interior of the Xtra edition has contrast red-colored inserts on the door panels and circular center console, as well as red-themed floor mats with "Xtra" branding. In terms of features, the S-Presso Xtra comes equipped with 14-inch steel wheels with wheel caps, steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, all four power windows, and a 7-inch Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has a centrally-placed digital instrument console and a set of basic safety features, including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors.

Under the hood, the S-Presso Xtra is powered by a 1.0-liter three-cylinder K10C Dualjet petrol engine that produces 66 PS of maximum power and 90 Nm of maximum torque. It is available with both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT transmission. It is not yet clear if the S-Presso Xtra will also be offered with the CNG powertrain option, which produces 57 PS of maximum power and 82 Nm of maximum torque and is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The S-Presso Xtra is being released amid rising competition within its market segment from the likes of the Alto K10, WagonR, and Celerio. Maruti Suzuki has released the Xtra edition as a way to differentiate the S-Presso from its competitors and give it a unique selling point. It remains to be seen how well the Xtra edition will be received by consumers, but it is likely to appeal to those looking for a budget-friendly hatchback with added style and personality.