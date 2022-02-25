Maruti Suzuki launches new WagonR: Check price, specifications, other details

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has launched the updated version of WagonR today. The New WagonR is priced between Rs 5.39 lakh and Rs 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with both manual and automatic gear shift (AGS) transmission options.

The iconic hatchback is powered by the advanced K-series 1-litre and 1.2-litre engines mated with idle start-stop technology. The car’s 1-litre trims are priced between Rs 5.39 lakh and Rs 6.81 lakh and the 1.2-litre variants are tagged between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 7.10 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new WagonR in both petrol and S-CNG fuel options. The 1-litre engine delivers a fuel efficiency of 25.19 km per litre in petrol, which is around 16 per cent higher than the outgoing model.

Notably, the 1.2-litre petrol provides 24.43 km per litre, which is 19 per cent higher than the outgoing model.

Other features related to exterior and interior designs have also been upgraded. The WagonR car has always remained an ultimate favourite of most Indians.

According to a statement released by MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava, "Since its launch in 1999, WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of the changing customer preferences with class-leading features, design and performance”.

He further mentioned that WagonR has the highest repeat purchase percentage in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio.

"The New WagonR is geared up to take that legacy forward with its robust and energetic performance, dual-tone exterior, enhanced interiors, over 12 safety features, convenient features and higher fuel efficiency," Srivastava added.

To cater to the advancing needs of Indian buyers, MSI has introduced many new features in the new WagonR, including hill hold assist in AGS variants, 17.78 cm SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation.

Srivastava mentioned that some safety features, like dual airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), front seat belts reminder, high-speed alert system and rear parking sensors are standard across variant.