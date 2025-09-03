Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Maruti Suzuki launches new mid-size SUV Victoris, looks to challenge Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos: Check design, features, bookings, prices

Today, Maruti Suzuki launches the new Maruti Victoris is a compact SUV with a fresh design. It's the first Maruti with Level-2 ADAS and a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 02:14 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki launches new mid-size SUV Victoris, looks to challenge Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos: Check design, features, bookings, prices
    Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday unveiled its mid-size SUV, the Victoris,  in India as the flagship model for its Arena dealership network. The new compact SUV model is positioned between the Brezza and Grand Vitara, likely to challenge the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, among other top SUV models. The Victoris boasts a fresh design and modern features. Here are some key highlights:

    A striking and modern design

    The new SUV commands attention with its sleek and contemporary design. At the front, a horizontal grille with chrome accents, while the sharp LED headlamps are positioned below slim, pixel-type LED DRLs, creating a sophisticated look. 

    On the sides, the car is elevated by its 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The subtle slope of the roofline, combined with blacked-out ORVMs and roof rails, creates a 'floating roof' effect. 

    Features

    The Victoris is a tech-laden vehicle that prioritises a premium and comfortable experience. The cabin boasts a large touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display. The car also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless smartphone integration.

    Adding to its luxurious feel are a panoramic sunroof and 64-colour ambient lighting, which allow for a personalised cabin atmosphere. Convenience is further enhanced with a wireless phone charger, auto AC with rear vents, and ventilated front seats, a feature suitable for India's climate.

    Price and booking

    Maruti has launched its new Victoris compact SUV with an estimated ex-showroom price of Rs 12 to 20 lakh. The mid-size SUV is available for booking at a token amount of Rs 11,000.

    Safety first for Maruti

    This Maruti Suzuki vehicle has achieved a full five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test, a remarkable feat that makes it only the second Maruti car, after the Dzire. 

    Furthermore, the Victoris is the first Maruti car to be equipped with a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Standard safety equipment includes six airbags and a 360-degree camera, providing a comprehensive safety package for all passengers. 

