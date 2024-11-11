The new Dzire will be available in three new colour options - Alluring Blue, Gallant Red, Nutmeg Brown, in addition to Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Bluish Black and Magma Grey colour options that are on offer.

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday launched a new and updated version of one of its highest-selling sedan 'Dzire' in petrol and S-CNG models. So far the company has sold 27 Lakh 'Dzire' models to its customers across the country.

The new Dzire has been launched at a price of Rs 679,000 going up to Rs 10,14,000 for the high-end AGS version. The car can also be bought under the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe scheme at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 18,248.

The new Dzire will be available in three new colour options - Alluring Blue, Gallant Red, Nutmeg Brown, in addition to Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Bluish Black and Magma Grey colour options that are on offer.

The compact sedan car is added with new features such as electric sunroof, 360 HD View camera, Suzuki Connect and all-new LED Crystal Vision Headlamps.

The automaker pegged the car's fuel-efficiency of 24.79 km per litre and 33.73 km per cent in S-CNG.

The car is also available in option of Auto Gear Shift (AGS) with a fuel economy of 25.71 km per litre. The S-CNG variants of the

All-New Dzire are only available with 5- speed manual transmission.

"With each generation, it has revolutionised the market and redefined customer expectations. The Dazzling New Dzire exemplifies this enduring legacy with emphasis on styling, performance, features and safety. Sporting a progressive sleek design and plush interiors, the all-new Dzire resonates with the aspirations of today's ambitious and successful individuals. Furthermore, the advanced Z-Series engine makes it India's most fuel-efficient sedan," said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

At the first place, Dzire was launched in 2008. The Dzire by Maruti Suzuki is still maintaining its legacy as the most popular choice in sedan cars.

"The new Dzire is loaded with segment-first features making it a perfect blend of modernity and cutting-edge technology. This new generation Dzire will empower our customers to effortlessly enhance their lifestyle and confidently assert success," said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

The other competitors in this sedan space are Hyundai Aura, Tata Tiago, Honda Amaze, and Hyundai Xcent, among others. The entry price point for most of these cars is in the range of Rs 6-7 lakh and going upwards of Rs 9-10 lakh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.