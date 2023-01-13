Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV modified to look like Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, see pics

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launched in India in May this year and ahead of the launch, the company has started to accept bookings for the new SUV. At the Auto Expo 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door not only marked its entrance into the Indian market but the bigger version of the SUV also made its global debut. Until now, the Jimny was sold in several countries across the globe in the 3-door version. The company claims that they have sold almost 3.2 million units of Jimny around the world and with the new 5-door version, Maruti Suzuki aims to claim the top spot in the Indian SUV market. As Indians are preparing for the arrival of the new Jimny at the showrooms, the modified version of the car has already started to go viral on the internet. Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets that typical 4x4 off-roader look with ladder frame and rugged look but a modifying kit can also make the SUV look like the popular Mercedes G-Wagon.

A picture of digitally modified Maruti Suzuki Jimny with Mercedes G-Wagon kit is doing rounds on the internet as the SUV marks its Indian debut. The image shared by Instagram account aeroover_k_factory, can easily fool anyone as the car looks exactly like G-Wagon and not Jimny. The image has been digitally designed on the 3-door Jimny as the 5-door Jimny made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door in white colour modified to look like Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon features a redesigned front end with grille, bumper, and bonnet cowl.



When it comes to sides, the modified Jimny gets stickers and new alloy wheels that help the car resemble Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. The car also gets wider wheel cladding with the same colour as the body. At rear, the modified Jimny gets redesigned bumper, spare wheel cover and tail lamps.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is available for bookings in India via NEXA showrooms at Rs 11,000. The new Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103 horsepower and 134 Nm of peak torque. Customers have the option of choosing between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed automatic transmission.