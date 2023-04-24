Maruti Suzuki Jimny price leaked ahead of launch, Mahindra Thar to lose cheapest 4x4 tag

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny price has been leaked online ahead of the official launch and it will likely take away a huge chunk of Mahindra Thar customers. Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most awaited SUVs in India and it will rival the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door. Over the last couple years, Mahindra Thar has given much needed push to the lifestyle SUV segment in India and the new Jimny will definitely ride on that wave. Suzuki has sold more than 3 million Jimny SUVs across the globe but India is among the first countries to get the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door. Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki has revealed all the details about the Jimny 5-door, however the price of the SUV was still unknown until now. In a new video shared by YouTube Channel Shaan Life, Maruti Suzuki Jimny price has been revealed via official invoice.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny price in India will begin at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) as per leaked dealer’s invoice. This means that Maruti Suzuki Jimny will offer more features to users and 4X4 to customers at much lesser price. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be offered in two variants - Zeta and Alpha. The base Zeta variant with manual transmission will be priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top of the line Alpha variant with automatic transmission will cost Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is available for bookings in India via NEXA showrooms at Rs 11,000. The new Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103 horsepower and 134 Nm of peak torque. Customers have the option of choosing between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed automatic transmission.