Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Maruti Suzuki Jimny launching in India on June 7, mileage more than Mahindra Thar

Maruti Suzuki Jimny price in India will likely begin at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This means that Maruti Suzuki Jimny will offer more features to users and 4X4 to customers at much lesser price.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki Jimny launching in India on June 7, mileage more than Mahindra Thar
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny launch in India will take place on June 7, a new report by Autocar India claims. The SUV was expected to launch in India in the month of May but Maruti Suzuki has pushed the launch of Mahindra Thar rival to the first week of June. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most anticipated SUV of 2023 and India will be the first country to get the new 5-door version. The 5-door Mahindra Thar rival made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida earlier this year. The 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be manufactured in the company's Gurgaon plant. As of now, the company has received more than 30,000 bookings for the Jimny in India and the deliveries of the SUV are expected to begin right after the launch in the first week of June. 

The new Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103 horsepower and 134 Nm of peak torque. Customers have the option of choosing between a 5-speed manual transmission with 16.94kpl mileage and a 4-speed automatic transmission with 16.39kpl mileage. 

As per leaked dealer’s invoice, Maruti Suzuki Jimny price in India will begin at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This means that Maruti Suzuki Jimny will offer more features to users and 4X4 to customers at much lesser price. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be offered in two variants - Zeta and Alpha. The base Zeta variant with manual transmission will be priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top of the line Alpha variant with automatic transmission will cost Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Until now, the Jimny was sold in several countries across the globe in the 3-door version. The company claims that they have sold almost 3.2 million units of Jimny around the world and with the new 5-door version, Maruti Suzuki aims to claim the top spot in the Indian SUV market.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
From Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan to Dinesh Karthik: Indian cricketers who married outside their religion
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Sonam Bajwa looks 'jaw-droppingly hot' in golden monokini in new beachside pics, fans joke 'jeene do please'
In pics: Ananya Panday exudes Barbie vibes in pink one-shoulder dress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport after RCB's disappointing loss against GT in IPL 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.