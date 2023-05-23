Maruti Suzuki Jimny launching in India on June 7, mileage more than Mahindra Thar

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny launch in India will take place on June 7, a new report by Autocar India claims. The SUV was expected to launch in India in the month of May but Maruti Suzuki has pushed the launch of Mahindra Thar rival to the first week of June. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most anticipated SUV of 2023 and India will be the first country to get the new 5-door version. The 5-door Mahindra Thar rival made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida earlier this year. The 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be manufactured in the company's Gurgaon plant. As of now, the company has received more than 30,000 bookings for the Jimny in India and the deliveries of the SUV are expected to begin right after the launch in the first week of June.

The new Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103 horsepower and 134 Nm of peak torque. Customers have the option of choosing between a 5-speed manual transmission with 16.94kpl mileage and a 4-speed automatic transmission with 16.39kpl mileage.

As per leaked dealer’s invoice, Maruti Suzuki Jimny price in India will begin at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This means that Maruti Suzuki Jimny will offer more features to users and 4X4 to customers at much lesser price. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be offered in two variants - Zeta and Alpha. The base Zeta variant with manual transmission will be priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top of the line Alpha variant with automatic transmission will cost Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Until now, the Jimny was sold in several countries across the globe in the 3-door version. The company claims that they have sold almost 3.2 million units of Jimny around the world and with the new 5-door version, Maruti Suzuki aims to claim the top spot in the Indian SUV market.