Maruti Suzuki Jimny launched in India at Rs 12.7 lakh, snatches title of cheapest 4X4 SUV from Mahindra Thar

At this price, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has become the cheapest 4X4 car in India. The title was help by Mahindra Thar until now.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be offered in two variants - Zeta and Alpha. The top of the line Alpha variant with dual tone colour scheme and automatic transmission is priced at Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is available for bookings in India via NEXA showrooms at Rs 11,000. The new Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103 horsepower and 134 Nm of peak torque. Customers have the option of choosing between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed automatic transmission.

The 5-door Mahindra Thar rival made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida earlier this year. Maruti Suzuki has received more than 30,000 bookings for the new Jimny till date. The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be manufactured in the company's Gurgaon plant. Until now, the Jimny was sold in several countries across the globe in the 3-door version. The company claims that they have sold almost 3.2 million units of Jimny around the world and with the new 5-door version, Maruti Suzuki aims to claim the top spot in the Indian SUV market.

At this price, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has become the cheapest 4X4 car in India. In terms of looks, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door looks similar to the 3-door Suzuki Jimny sold in the international markets with round headlamps and blacked out grills. The rear of the car is also quite similar. The major noticeable change is at the sides due to the longer wheelbase. When it comes to cabin, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door gets all the bells and whistles as other SUVs from the company with touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, USB-C ports, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sunroof and among other features.

In terms of safety, Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door gets 6-airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, 3-point seatbelts for rear passengers, tyre pressure monitoring system, all-wheel disc brakes, hill descent control and others.