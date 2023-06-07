Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India launch today: Expected price, bookings, variants and more of Mahindra Thar rival

As Mahindra has confirmed that the Thar 5-door won’t be making its way to the showroom before 2024, Maruti Suzuki Jimny can be expected to go big on sales if the price is right.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India launch today: Expected price, bookings, variants and more of Mahindra Thar rival
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launched in India today after months of waiting. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 and since that day, the Mahindra Thar rival has received a tremendous response from the buyers. Although the Maruti Suzuki Jimny India price has not been revealed by the company, it has managed to secure more than Rs 30,000 bookings. After the global success and achieving 3 million sales milestone, the Jimny brand is now competing in one of the fastest growing car markets. In India, the Jimny won’t face much competition as there are only limited options available in the market that are part of that territory. As Mahindra has confirmed that the Thar 5-door won’t be making its way to the showroom before 2024, Maruti Suzuki Jimny can be expected to go big on sales if the price is right.

As per the invoice shared by YouTube Channel Shaan Life, Maruti Suzuki Jimny price in India will begin at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be offered in two variants - Zeta and Alpha. The leaked invoice suggests that the base Zeta variant with manual transmission will be priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top of the line Alpha variant with automatic transmission will cost Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is available for bookings in India via NEXA showrooms at Rs 11,000. The new Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103 horsepower and 134 Nm of peak torque. Customers have the option of choosing between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed automatic transmission. 

The 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be manufactured in the company's Gurgaon plant. The company is planning to manufacture 7,000 units of Jimny every month to meet the domestic and overseas demand. As per a report by Cartoq, buyers are more interested in buying the Alpha trim variant which is the top of the line model. It also reveals Kinetic Yellow, Pearl Arctic White, and Bluish Black are the most popular colours of the Jimny in India.

Until now, the Jimny was sold in several countries across the globe in the 3-door version. The company claims that they have sold almost 3.2 million units of Jimny around the world and with the new 5-door version, Maruti Suzuki aims to claim the top spot in the Indian SUV market.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 718 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.