Maruti Suzuki Jimny India launch today: Expected price, bookings, variants and more of Mahindra Thar rival

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launched in India today after months of waiting. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 and since that day, the Mahindra Thar rival has received a tremendous response from the buyers. Although the Maruti Suzuki Jimny India price has not been revealed by the company, it has managed to secure more than Rs 30,000 bookings. After the global success and achieving 3 million sales milestone, the Jimny brand is now competing in one of the fastest growing car markets. In India, the Jimny won’t face much competition as there are only limited options available in the market that are part of that territory. As Mahindra has confirmed that the Thar 5-door won’t be making its way to the showroom before 2024, Maruti Suzuki Jimny can be expected to go big on sales if the price is right.

As per the invoice shared by YouTube Channel Shaan Life, Maruti Suzuki Jimny price in India will begin at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be offered in two variants - Zeta and Alpha. The leaked invoice suggests that the base Zeta variant with manual transmission will be priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top of the line Alpha variant with automatic transmission will cost Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is available for bookings in India via NEXA showrooms at Rs 11,000. The new Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103 horsepower and 134 Nm of peak torque. Customers have the option of choosing between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed automatic transmission.

The 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be manufactured in the company's Gurgaon plant. The company is planning to manufacture 7,000 units of Jimny every month to meet the domestic and overseas demand. As per a report by Cartoq, buyers are more interested in buying the Alpha trim variant which is the top of the line model. It also reveals Kinetic Yellow, Pearl Arctic White, and Bluish Black are the most popular colours of the Jimny in India.

Until now, the Jimny was sold in several countries across the globe in the 3-door version. The company claims that they have sold almost 3.2 million units of Jimny around the world and with the new 5-door version, Maruti Suzuki aims to claim the top spot in the Indian SUV market.