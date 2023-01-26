Search icon
Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Grand Vitara, Brezza, Swift and others’ pending bookings cross 4 lakh mark

The bookings for Jimny have crossed 11,000 units, while that of Fronx is around 4,000 units.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki (Image: Reuters)

Maruti Suzuki India's pending orders have jumped to around 4.05 lakh units this month as the inflow of bookings continues to be steady, while newly introduced SUVs Jimny and Fronx also added to the numbers, according to a senior company official.

In the third quarter ended December 2022, the company's pending customer orders stood at about 3.63 lakh vehicles, out of which about 1.19 lakh orders were for newly launched models.

"We are at around 4,05,000 bookings (at present), which are pending, and that means that we are seeing in the flow of bookings and of inquiries at a pretty good level," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava told PTI.

Compared to January 2022, the inquiry is higher by 28 per cent and bookings by 16 per cent in the same month this year, he said.

The increase in pending orders has also been accelerated by the company's two newly introduced SUVs -- Jimny and Fronx -- which were unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this month, Srivastava said.

"The response has been great, especially for the Jimny, as also for the Fronx...We are getting bookings for the Jimny at the rate of around 1,000 per day. We have so far got over 11,000 orders for Jimny," Srivastava said.

Also for Fronx, the booking rate is around 300 per day, totalling close to 4,000 strictly, he added.
Maruti Suzuki India has not announced the prices of these two new models, and these are slated to hit the market this "spring".

Earlier, the company had stated that with the improvement in semiconductor supplies, it expects less hit on production and thereby, reducing the number of pending orders.

In the third quarter, a shortage of electronic components impacted the company's production by about 46,000 vehicles.

In 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 15.76 lakh units against 13.64 lakh units in 2021, a growth of almost 16 per cent.

