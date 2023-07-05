Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV launched at Rs 24.79 lakh: Price, features and more of Innova rival

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched its latest flagship offering, the Invicto MPV, with prices starting at Rs 24.79 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, India) for the base Zeta+ trim. The Invicto is available in two trims, namely Zeta+ and Alpha+, and comes in two seating configurations.

Let's explore prices, design, features, powertrain and rivals of Maruti Suzuki Invicto:

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Prices:

• Zeta+ 7-seat: Rs 24.79 lakh

• Zeta+ 8-seat: Rs 24.84 lakh

• Alpha+ 7-seat: Rs 28.42 lakh

Manufactured alongside the Toyota Innova Hycross at Toyota's Bidadi plant, the Invicto shares its platform with its popular counterpart. It is worth noting that the Invicto holds the distinction of being the eighth product in Maruti Suzuki's Nexa dealership lineup.

Exterior design of Maruti Suzuki Invicto: The Invicto exhibits a design language that closely resembles the Hycross. However, it features a distinct grille with a slightly different mesh and two thick, horizontal chrome slats that elegantly extend into the headlights. These headlights showcase Nexa's signature three-block daytime running lamps. Additionally, the Invicto sports a uniquely designed front bumper and faux skid plates. The side profile differentiates itself with the design of its 17-inch alloy wheels. Moving to the rear, the Invicto's tail-lights also display Nexa's three-block design. Aside from these visual distinctions, both MPVs bear a striking resemblance.

In terms of dimensions, the Invicto mirrors the Innova Hycross, measuring 4,755mm in length, 1,850mm in width, and 1,795mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,850mm.

Interior features of Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Stepping inside the cabin, you'll notice the continued similarities with the Hycross. While the Innova Hycross boasts black and brown interiors with silver accents, the Invicto offers an all-black interior with Champagne Gold accents. The rest of the interior remains identical to its Toyota counterpart, offering the flexibility of a seven- or eight-seat configuration. The Invicto provides a boot space of 239 litres, which can be expanded to 690 litres by folding down the third-row seats.

Equipped with a range of features, the Invicto stands out with a 10.1-inch touchscreen featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Notable additions include a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting, powered driver's seat, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, cupholders, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and over 50 Suzuki Connect features. Safety is prioritized with six airbags as standard, ABS, electronic parking brake, stability control, and hill start assist.

Powertrain and platform of Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Powering the Invicto is a strong-hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with an electric motor. This combination generates a total output of 184hp, delivering power through an e-CVT transmission. The Invicto stands as Maruti Suzuki's first hybrid-only and automatic-only model. The strong-hybrid system also allows for an electric-only mode. Acceleration-wise, the Invicto achieves 0 to 100kph in approximately 9.5 seconds (claimed), while its claimed fuel efficiency stands at an impressive 23.24kpl.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto competitors: The Invicto will directly compete with the Toyota Innova Hycross. While it would have also faced competition from the Kia Carnival, unfortunately, the Carnival has been discontinued due to non-compliance with the new BS6 Phase 2 regulations. In terms of similarly priced three-row SUVs, the Invicto can be compared to models such as the Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio N, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari.

