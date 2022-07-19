Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launching in India tomorrow, here’s everything you need to know

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will be unveiled in India tomorrow (July 20). The new Grand Vitara SUV is another product from Suzuki and Toyota collaboration after the Toyota Glanza and Toyota Urban Cruiser. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is based on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV that made its global debut earlier this month. The company has already started accepting bookings for the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV at Rs 11,000. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and others in the segment. The production of the new SUV will begin in August and the car will likely be launched during the festive season. The car will be built in the Bidadi plant in Karnataka along with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. The company has also revealed that Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will be sold via Nexa showrooms. Here’s everything you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV: Design

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will likely follow the same design language as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder with double-layer LED DRLs that join the chrome-surrounded piano finish grille. The SUV is also expected to feature a tall bumper, sporty air dam and tri-LED headlamps.

It is unlikely that Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will get hybrid badging like the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The new Maruti Suzuki SUV may ride on 17-inch alloy wheels. It is rumoured to get tri-LED tail lights imitating the headlamps.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV: Cabin

Inside the cabin, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is expected to look similar to the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV. The car will feature a dual-tone interior with padded leather and soft touch materials across the dashboard and door pads.

When it comes to features, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will likely get ventilated seats, electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heads-up-display, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera and several other smart car features.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV: Engine and transmission

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is expected to be available with two engine options. One is Toyota's 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine that produces 92hp and 122Nm of torque. The engine is paired to an electric motor that makes 79hp and 141Nm of torque. The powertrain is paired to the company's own e-drive transmission.

The car will also be expected to be available with Maruti Suzuki's 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid engine that can be seen in the new Brezza, XL6 and the Ertiga. It produces 103hp and 137Nm of torque. The engine will likely be mated to either a 5-speed manual or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.