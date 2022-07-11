Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV bookings open, to be unveiled on July 20

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has announced that they have started to accept bookings for their upcoming mid-sized SUV Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Interested buyers can book the new SUV by paying an initial amount of Rs 11,000. For those who do not know, the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will make its global debut on July 20 and it will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and others in the segment. The production of the upcoming SUV will begin in August and the car will likely be launched during the festive season. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the Suzuki’s iteration of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV that was unveiled earlier this month.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV would be produced at Toyota Kirloskar Motors Karnataka-based plant as per the global collaboration pact inked between Toyota and Suzuki. "With the model, we are looking to strengthen our presence in the segment where we currently lag behind the competition," MSI Senior Executive Director (Sales & Marketing) Shashank Srivastava told PTI.

He noted that the model is well suited for Indian conditions and would come with multiple trims featuring a mild and strong hybrid system mated to a petrol powertrain. Srivastava noted that the new model with strong hybrid technology would deliver class-leading fuel efficiency. He, however, did not share the actual figures.

Srivastava noted that unlike the compact SUV segment, which has many models, the mid-SUV segment is less crowded in terms of competition and therefore offered growth opportunities.

"Our market share is already very less in the segment, so with the new model we would like to change that," he added.

MSI recently launched the all-new version of the compact SUV Brezza, priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

(with inputs from PTI)