Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara meets with accident soon after delivery, rear door crushed

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is one of the most popular SUVs in India right now and during the festive season, the company is on a spree when it comes to delivering the new compact SUV. Getting the delivery of a new car, months after booking it is always a special occasion for the owner, however the moment turned sour for a Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara buyer when the new SUV met with an accident soon after leaving the showroom. As revealed in a YouTube video, the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV was hit by an auto rickshaw as soon it left the showroom for delivery.

The accident caused major damage to the rear door of the SUV and it can be seen crushed. The damage to the glass is not known as the windows are rolled down, however by looking at the condition, one can assume that window glass must be crushed following the incident. Although it is one of the first cases of accidents involving the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, it is definitely not the first case where the car met with an accident soon after delivery. Over the last few years, numerous videos have gone viral where the new car can be seen crashing out of the showrooms or while parking at the right spot by the showroom staff. In the majority of cases, the new cars that are involved in the accidents feature an automatic gearbox.

The new SUV from Maruti Suzuki is one of the most talked about cars of the year 2022 and in this price segment it competes against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Hector and others. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is the new model that is made under Toyota and Suzuki partnership, after Urban Cruiser and Glanza.