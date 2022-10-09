Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara imagined as thrilling modified SUV, features dark theme

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Screen Grab)

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki's lone competitor in India's burgeoning mid-size SUV market, was recently released at a starting price of Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The sleek, contemporary style of the brand's design language is evident in this vehicle. A digitally rendered Black Edition of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been going viral on the internet.

Black covers the outside of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Black Edition. If you take a closer look, you'll see that the midsize SUV's bodywork is completely concealed by the thick blanket of shadows. The standard version's chrome grille has been replaced with a matte black one in this special edition. The skid plate, bumper, and fog light housing all have this same polished appearance, giving the vehicle an air of sophistication befitting an upscale SUV.

Off-roading alloy wheels with high-profile tyres are another obvious upgrade to the car's visual appeal. The SUV's off-road capability and utility are enhanced with the addition of a roof rack.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a choice between two different petrol hybrid powertrains: a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder mild hybrid with all-wheel drive and a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder strong hybrid with an AC synchronous electric motor and a Lithium-ion battery pack. While the former is only capable of 103 hp and 136 Nm, the latter can reach 116 hp and 141 Nm at its peak.

Whereas the mild hybrid offers both a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic, the strong hybrid only offers an e-CVT automatic gearbox. At 27.97 km/l, the hybrid model has impressive fuel economy compared to others in its class.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara come in a wide variety of colours like Arctic White Midnight, Opulent Red Midnight Black, Arctic White, Opulent Red, Black, Splendid Silver Midnight Black, Grandeur Grey, Chestnut-Bronze, Celestial Blue, and Splendid Silver.