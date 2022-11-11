Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG with 26.10 km/kg economy tipped to launch soon

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

As expected, Maruti Suzuki will shortly introduce another compressed natural gas vehicle. The Grand Vitara small SUV is the newest NEXA vehicle to go CNG, and it will soon be available with a CNG-Petrol dual fuel option. Baleno CNG and XL6 CNG models were introduced by Maruti earlier this week. CNG choices are coming soon to the automaker's SUV lineup, which currently includes the Brezza and Grand Vitara.

More than 20% of the market share has been achieved by Maruti Grand Vitara. With 8,052 units sold in October, Grand Vitara came in at 3rd. If Grand Vitara can keep up the pace, it has a good chance of unseating Seltos and even Creta from their perch as the game's dominating player.

While the Toyota Hyryder CNG is only available in the S and G trims, the Grand Vitara may have more CNG trim levels. For instance, the Grand Vitara might offer a CNG option on its entry-level trim. This model's base price in India is Rs. 10.45 lakh, and it has a mild-hybrid engine. The price of the CNG model is predicted to be between Rs 75,000 and Rs 95,000 higher.

The Grand Vitara CNG is driven by a 1.5-liter K15C four-cylinder engine. It's the same as what's utilised in the Ertiga CNG and the XL6 CNG. Consistent with XL6 CNG, which generates 88 hp and 121.5 Nm, is anticipated to be the performance level. This vehicle's fuel economy will be comparable to the Toyota Hyryder CNG, which achieves 26.10 km/kg. The strong hybrid type gets 27.97 km/l, thus this is better than the mild hybrid petrol motor but worse than that. Those interested in purchasing a CNG Hyryder or Grand Vitara will be able to do so in a 5-speed manual transmission.

Also, READ: Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon, automaker introduces new EV platform

When it debuts, the Grand Vitara CNG will face competition solely from its brother, the Hyryder CNG. Strong sales of the Grand Vitara CNG and the Hyryder CNG might encourage other automakers to produce CNG versions of their own small SUV models.

The combined sales of the Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder have already surpassed the Seltos, and are just slightly behind the sales of the Creta. Both the Grand Vitara and the Hyryder are getting ready to provide a compressed natural gas (CNG) option, which might be the last push they need to take the lead in the small SUV sector.