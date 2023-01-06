Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG launched in India at Rs 12.85 lakh, claimed to deliver 26.6 km/kg mileage

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand CNG variant has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG will be offered in two trims with a five-speed manual gearbox - Delta and Zeta priced at Rs 12.85 lakh and Rs 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. Maruti Suzuki claims that the CNG variant of Grand Vitara comes with fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg.

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG SUV will be based on the 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid engine that can be seen in the new Brezza, XL6 and the Ertiga. The engine produces 103hp and 137Nm of torque but in the CNG powered model, the engine will make 87.83 PS and a peak torque output of 121.5 Nm.

"The introduction of the S-CNG option further expands the appeal of the Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara S-CNG will contribute to our aggressive plan to widen our green-powertrain offerings, expanding to 14 models," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is one of the most talked about cars of the year 2022 and in this price segment it competes against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Hector and others. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is the new model that is made under Toyota and Suzuki partnership, after Urban Cruiser and Glanza. It is a redesigned twin of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

A couple of months back, Toyota also launched the CNG version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India.