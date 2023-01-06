Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG launched in India at Rs 12.85 lakh, claimed to deliver 26.6 km/kg mileage

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG SUV will be based on the 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid engine that can be seen in the new Brezza, XL6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG launched in India at Rs 12.85 lakh, claimed to deliver 26.6 km/kg mileage
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand CNG variant has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG will be offered in two trims with a  five-speed manual gearbox - Delta and Zeta priced at Rs 12.85 lakh and Rs 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. Maruti Suzuki claims that the CNG variant of Grand Vitara comes with fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg.

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG SUV will be based on the 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid engine that can be seen in the new Brezza, XL6 and the Ertiga. The engine produces 103hp and 137Nm of torque but in the CNG powered model, the engine will make 87.83 PS and a peak torque output of 121.5 Nm.

"The introduction of the S-CNG option further expands the appeal of the Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara S-CNG will contribute to our aggressive plan to widen our green-powertrain offerings, expanding to 14 models," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

Also read: 2023 Auto Expo on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway - Address, dates, ticket price, Metro routes from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is one of the most talked about cars of the year 2022 and in this price segment it competes against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Hector and others. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is the new model that is made under Toyota and Suzuki partnership, after Urban Cruiser and Glanza. It is a redesigned twin of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

A couple of months back, Toyota also launched the CNG version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
5 jaw dropping looks of Rashmika Mandanna
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 566 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.