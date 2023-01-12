Search icon
Maruti Suzuki Fronx urban SUV unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, bookings open

Maruti Suzuki unveils Fronx SUV at Auto Expo 2023.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki on day 2 of the Auto Expo 2023, unveiled two highly-anticipated vehicles, the Jimny and the Fronx. Fronx will be sold under the Nexa dealership. The Fronx is a compact SUV based on the brand's Heartect platform, measuring under 4 meters. It boasts a sporty and stylish design, with front-end inspiration taken from the Grand Vitara and a coupe-like C-pillar in the profile. The rear of the SUV is defined by an LED strip running across the width of the car and signature LED block tail lights.

The interior of the Fronx is similar to other new Maruti models, featuring a range of modern amenities such as a floating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, flat-bottom steering wheel, heads-up display, 360-degree camera, cruise control, and six airbags.

Under the hood, the Fronx SUV will be powered by two engine options - a 1.0-liter boosterjet engine that produces 99 horsepower and 147 Nm of torque and a familiar 1.2-liter Dual jet petrol engine producing 89 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque. Customers have a choice of three transmission options: a five-speed manual, six-speed torque convertor, and AMT.

Maruti Suzuki has aim to offering sporty and stylish vehicles with advance features and engines options for the customers. The launch of Fronx is aimed to cater to the increasing demand for compact SUVs in India.

 

