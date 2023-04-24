Maruti Suzuki Fronx launching in India today: Everything you need to know

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV is launching in India today (April 24) after a few months of making its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. Maruti Suzuki took off the wraps from the new Fronx alongside Jimny in January 2023. The company started accepting bookings for the new Fronx SUV via Nexa showrooms right after the official unveiling.With the new Fronx, Maruti Suzuki aims to offer sporty and stylish vehicles with advanced features and engine options for the customers. The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon in the India country. Maruti Suzuki Fronx price in India is expected to start at Rs 6.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered with two engine options - a 1.0-liter boosterjet engine that produces 99 horsepower and 147 Nm of torque and a familiar 1.2-liter Dual jet petrol engine producing 89 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque. Customers have a choice of three transmission options: a five-speed manual, six-speed torque convertor, and AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV comes with a sporty and stylish design. The front-end of the car takes inspiration from the recently launched Grand Vitara. The car also gets a coupe-like C-pillar in the profile. The rear of the SUV is defined by an LED strip running across the width of the car and signature LED block tail lights.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV features a cabin that is quite similar to other recently launched models by the company such as Brezza Grand Vitara and Baleno. The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, flat-bottom steering wheel, heads-up display, 360-degree camera, cruise control, and six airbags.