Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched in India at Rs 7.46 lakh, cheaper than Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be available in 5 variants and 12 trims. Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV Sigma variant with manual transmission is priced at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top of the line Alpha Dual Tone AT model is priced at Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom). It can also be owned via Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 17,378.

Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be available in a wide range of 10 colours that consist of monotone and dual-tone paint shade options. The 7 monotone shades include – Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Bluish Black, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red, and Earthen Brown. The dual-tone colour combinations offer - Splendid Silver with Bluish Black Roof, Opulent Red with Bluish Black Roof and Earthen Brown with Bluish Black Roof.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered with two engine options - a 1.0-liter boosterjet engine that produces 99 horsepower and 147 Nm of torque and a familiar 1.2-liter Dual jet petrol engine producing 89 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque. Customers have a choice of three transmission options: a five-speed manual, six-speed torque convertor, and AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV comes with a sporty and stylish design. The front-end of the car takes inspiration from the recently launched Grand Vitara. The car also gets a coupe-like C-pillar in the profile. The rear of the SUV is defined by an LED strip running across the width of the car and signature LED block tail lights.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV features a cabin that is quite similar to other recently launched models by the company such as Brezza Grand Vitara and Baleno. The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, flat-bottom steering wheel, heads-up display, 360-degree camera, cruise control, and six airbags.