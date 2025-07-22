Maruti Suzuki's e Vitara set to debut electric market at Rs..., with range of over 500 km, to launch on...

If you are a Maruti Suzuki lover and are searching for an electric vehicle to buy, then the automobile company has something big for its buyers. Maruti Suzuki's one of the most popular SUVs, Vitara, is expected to come with an EV version soon. Know in detail below.

India's largest-selling automobile brand, Maruti Suzuki, is all set to enter the electric vehicle market with the SUV segment. Yes, you read it right! As its first electric car in the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki is reportedly set to launch the e-Vitara on September 3, which will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra BE.06, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV. The e-Vitara is already on sale in the UK and is set to enter the Indian market as the company's debut electric car. e-Vitara made its first public appearance in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Like the UK version, the Indian version of e-Vitara is also expected to come with two battery pack options, 49 kWh and 61 kWh.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Features and Design

The exterior of the e-Vitara is expected to have a futuristic design and boasts features like 3-point Matrix LED DRLs with LED headlamps, 3-point Matrix rear lamps, R18 alloy wheels, and dual-tone colour options. On the interior front, Maruti Suzuki has termed it a 'digital cockpit', which will have ambient lighting with multi-colour illumination, a 26.04 cm multi-information display, rectangular AC vents, a 26.65 cm infotainment system, and a twindeck floating console in the centre.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Range

When it comes to electric cars, the range becomes the most crucial aspect for buyers. The e-Vitara is expected to come up with two battery options, 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The small battery pack will offer a range of 344 km with 142 bhp and 193 Nm of torque, while the bigger battery pack is expected to offer 428 km of range with 171 bhp and 307 Nm of torque.

The 49 kWh battery takes around 6.5 hours with a 7 kW AC charger and 4.5 hours with an 11 kW charger. The 61 kWh version will take nearly 9 hours with a 7 kW charger and 5.5 hours using an 11 kW charger. However, both battery packs can fast charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 45 minutes using DC fast charging.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Expected Price

As per Car Dekho, the ex-showroom price of e-Vitara for the 49 kWh variant is expected to start from Rs 17 lakh, whereas for the 61 kWh version, it will begin from Rs 22.50 lakh