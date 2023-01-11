Search icon
Maruti Suzuki EVX concept SUV unveiled at Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida

The Maruti Suzuki EVX concept boasts a futuristic design and has a silhouette of most compact SUVs that are sold in the market currently.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the new EVX concept SUV in India today (January 11) at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The EVX will be a global product from the company with Suzuki DNA and 4X4 capabilities. Although it is just a concept right now, the Maruti Suzuki EVX SUV production version will be launched for customers in India and around the world in 2025. The company plans to invest $100 billion dollars to produce BEVs. The Maruti Suzuki EVX concept boasts a futuristic design and has a silhouette of most compact SUVs that are sold in the market currently.

The Maruti Suzuki EVX concept SUV likely measures 4.2 meters in length. The Maruti Suzuki EVX SUV will have a range of 550 kms, thanks to a 60kWh battery. It will also have V2X and ADAS.

