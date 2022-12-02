Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Grand Vitara, Swift and other cars to get expensive from 2023

Maruti Suzuki has not revealed the exact quantum of the increase. (Image: Reuters)

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it will increase prices of its models with effect from next month.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements. While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase, it added.

The company has planned the price increase in January 2023 which shall vary across models, the auto major said without disclosing the exact quantum of the increase.

The company reported 14% increase in total wholesales at 1,59,044 units in November. The company dispatched 1,39,184 units to dealers in November 2021. Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, increased to 18,251 units as compared with 17,473 in the same month last year.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz GLB, Mercedes-Benz EQB launched in India



Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, rose to 72,844 units as against 57,019 cars in November 2021. Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased to 1,554 units as compared with 1,089 units in November last year.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose to 32,563 units as compared with 24,574 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said. Exports declined to 19,738 units as against 21,393 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.