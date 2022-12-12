Search icon
Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets support for wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Brezza Over-the-Air Updates (OTA) Enable Turn-by-Turn Navigation for HUD and MID, in Addition to Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki replaced Vitara Brezza with Brezza in 2022. Huge amounts of reservations have been made since then, indicating that Brezza has attracted a lot of attention. Brezza will also be the first car in India to feature a CNG engine with an automatic gearbox, thanks to the addition of a CNG option.

Brezza, which debuted on June 30th, has already outsold Nexon for two straight months. The new Brezza has come a long way from the Vitara Brezza it replaced. Brezza is loaded with amenities and has a contemporary exterior and interior design. Two new features have been introduced via over-the-air upgrades for the Maruti Brezza.

Brezza New Updates With the most recent over-the-air update, promised features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now fully functional. The SmartPlay Pro+ system's customers may have these additions loaded via over-the-air (OTA) upgrades on their smartphones. This update is also available for download on the official website.

Owners may now wirelessly mirror the interface from their smartphone onto the infotainment system display. In earlier versions of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, users had to physically connect their smartphones to the infotainment system via a USB wire. Operating in a wireless fashion greatly improves efficiency.

In addition to the above, the Next Gen Suzuki Connect system supports forty or more linked functions, there is a sunroof, wireless charging is available, the SmartPlay Pro+ system is installed, the sound system is Arkemys tuned, and so on. ABS, EBD, 6 airbags on top models, ESP, hill start assist, security alarm, and more are just some of the safety features available.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is propelled by the same 1.5L K15 series engine used in the Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, and Grand Vitara. This engine generates 102 horsepower at 6,000 RPM and 137 Nm of torque at 4,400 RPM. In terms of transmission, you may choose between a 5-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic.

